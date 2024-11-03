Xavier Legette injury: Latest on Panthers rookie WR's status for game against Saints
The Carolina Panthers will be taking the field later today to host the New Orleans Saints, who beat them by 37 points back in Week 1. A revenge game will require a lot of different moving parts to perform better than they did in the season opener, especially Carolina's rapidly-changing wide receiver corps.
Good news: while Diontae Johnson is gone and Adam Thielen has been ruled out, the Panthers will at least have rookie receiver Xavier Legette in the lineup. Legette is dealing with a toe injury and was listed as limited at both Thursday and Friday's practices for Carolina. However, he is expected to be in the lineup today, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.
Xavier Legette expected to play vs. Saints
After Diontae Johnson's team-leading 58 targets this season, Legette ranks second with 35, meaning he could about to see his workload increase significantly. Legette tied running back Miles Sanders for the most targets last week with seven.
However, Legette is not the only rookie receiver working his way up the depth chart. Last week it was actually undrafted rookie Jalen Coker who wound up leading the team with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown. With Thielen on the sidelines he should continue to see action in the slot.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reports Panthers still getting calls about QB Bryce Young
Panthers great Greg Olsen breaks down NFL’s QB development problem
Cam Newton weighs in on the Bryce Young or Andy Dalton debate
Multiple Panthers players named targets for Eagles at trade deadline