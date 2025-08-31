Patrick Mahomes Had Funny Joke About Travis Kelce, Geography Ahead of Brazil Game
The Chiefs will kick off the 2025 NFL season in a different country as they travel from Kansas City to Brazil to take on the Chargers. It's a fun divisional matchup to help mark the start of the year.
Furthermore, it will be the first opportunity for Kansas City to make a statement after the team was run off the field by the Eagles in the Super Bowl the last time the world saw them play football. All in, there are plenty of narratives to help build hype for the second NFL regular season game on the schedule.
Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got everything started on Sunday by roasting Travis Kelce. Speaking to media about the Chiefs' travel plans for heading to South America, Mahomes delivered a funny one-liner about how he's had to teach some of his teammates geography to understand how things change after they travel to Brazil— including Kelce, who as Mahomes notes was famously in nearby Argentina pretty recently.
"The trainers and coaches have really done the research and they understand what we need to do, so now it's just going down there and playing football," Mahomes said to reporters. "I think more than anything it's just explaining to some guys how far the trip was. Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he just was down there last year, I was explaining to him how the globe works."
A dry delivery from the star QB, but it's hard to imagine Kelce will be terribly offended. He's an engaged man now, after all.
The Chiefs and Chargers will do battle in São Paulo on September 5, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.