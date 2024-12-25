Patrick Mahomes Gave Hilarious Takeaway On Andy Reid in Santa Suit
Patrick Mahomes loved Andy Reid's act as Santa after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, but he had a hilarious takeaway from the performance.
The future Hall of Fame head coach donned a Santa suit in the locker room after the Chiefs topped the Steelers 29–10 on Wednesday and claimed his present for the team was home-field advantage in the playoffs. His players loved it, as did NFL fans.
After the celebration, Mahomes was asked about Reid's performance as Santa and he had some thoughts and highlighted why it might not work much longer.
"He fits the role perfectly," Mahomes said. "He's getting kind of skinny though. He's kind of getting skinny for the Santa, so we gotta maybe... You know it's good for his health so he'll be a skinny Santa from now on."
Reid has lost a significant amount of weight over the years so Mahomes may be correct that he may not fit the Santa character as well as he used to. But I'm not sure anyone will be complaining about that.
Mahomes, Reid, and the Chiefs improved to 15-1 with their Christmas Day win and tight end Travis Kelce even made some pretty significant history along the way. They fully earned a locker room appearance by Santa Reid.