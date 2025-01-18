Patrick Mahomes Channels Michael Jordan, 'Last Dance' in Awesome Playoff Hype Video
The Kansas City Chiefs officially begin their playoff run in Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans, and safe to say quarterback Patrick Mahomes is up for the challenge.
Mahomes, who suffered a mild high ankle sprain late in the regular season, appears to be fully healthy this weekend as his team looks to take one step closer to achieving the highly coveted three-peat. The Chiefs quarterback enjoyed an eventful bye week in which he witnessed the birth of his third child, daughter Golden Raye, but will be well-rested for his team’s first test of the postseason.
Ahead of the game’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Mahomes posted a fired-up hype video on his Instagram that showed cool highlights of the Chiefs' 2024 season thus far with an iconic song playing in the background: “Right Here, Right Now” by Fatboy Slim.
The same song was apparently used in the final episode of the 2020 Netflix docuseries, The Last Dance, which chronicled Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat from 1996 to ‘98.
Coincidence? Probably not.
Here’s a look at the videos side-by-side:
From one sports dynasty to another, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ attempt to do what has never been done in the NFL will absolutely be must-see TV this winter.