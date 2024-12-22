Patrick Mahomes Gives Honest Assessment of Injured Ankle After Win vs. Texans
After suffering a high ankle sprain in last Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes started Saturday's contest against the Houston Texans and played well throughout in the 27-19 win.
Mahomes completed 28 of his 41 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown, and added five carries for 33 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Although the ankle may have been bothering him, Mahomes looked like his usual self as the Chiefs improved to 14-1 on the season. Mahomes did note after the game, however, that this injury was not as serious as the one he suffered during the 2022-23 playoff run that led to a Super Bowl.
"I feel like I was ahead of there," Mahomes said in his recovery this week compared to the last injury. "That one, it kind of hurt just to walk in general whereas now, I can kind of move around walking and stuff like that. Now, it's just trying to get better for this next game. We're playing a good football team that's got a great defense—they're going to be getting after it. Try to get in a better spot so I can utilize my mobility and still be able to work within the pocket and outside the pocket as well."
As Mahomes noted, a talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense awaits on a short week leading up to Christmas Day. The Steelers lost a tough division matchup on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, and will certainly be looking to bounce back at home with the Chiefs coming to town.