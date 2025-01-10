Patrick Mahomes Perfectly Predicted Chiefs Would Clinch No. 1 Seed on Christmas
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with a 29-10 Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers—just as Patrick Mahomes said they would back in May.
According to Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, Mahomes called that the Chiefs would clinch the top seed on Christmas back when the NFL released the 2024 schedule last May.
"Pretty much as soon as the schedule came out, I remember Patrick coming up to me and saying 'Hey. early bye. All those games late. That just means that we've got to clinch on Christmas and then we can have all those days before our first playoff game,'" Watson recalled to Rob Collins of Fox 40 Kansas City.
"Sure enough, it came at a perfect time," Watson said. "Pat was dealing with that ankle injury, and I know he was gunning to get that game locked up on Christmas and have a lot of time to heal up and get ready for the playoffs."
The timing of the bye was also ideal for Mahomes for another reason. Mahomes is expecting his third child with his wife, Brittany, who is due on Sunday. Brittany is planning to be induced into labor on Monday if she hasn't given birth yet, allowing for Patrick to be there for the birth of his third child.
Mahomes clearly remains in a league of his own. The three-time Super Bowl champion went 15-1 as a starter this year, even with his division and conference becoming increasingly tough. Not only did he beat all those opponents throughout the season, he successfully declared the timeline of when they would become the No. 1 seed four months before the season even began.
This isn't the first time Mahomes successfully predicted the season's outcome for the Chiefs. A month before the Super Bowl last year, Mahomes sent Brittany a simple text saying: "I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl." Sure enough, the Chiefs were raising the Lombardi Trophy just over a month later.