Patrick Mahomes Shares Joyous Christmas Photo in Leg Brace After ACL Surgery
'Tis the season to be jolly, even if you're Patrick Mahomes and your team is out of playoff contention.
Mahomes is currently recovering from a left ACL tear he suffered earlier this month in the Chiefs' pivotal loss to the Chargers, but he still made sure to show up at Arrowhead to support his teammates during Thursday's Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos.
Prior to the game, Mahomes posted a joyous Christmas photo of his family on his Instagram, and he was seen wearing a left leg brace following his successful surgery. Mahomes posed for a picture with his wife Brittany and three children: daughters Sterling Skye and Golden Raye, and son Lavon III.
Mahomes saw his season come to a painful end in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 14, suffering his ACL tear late in the fourth quarter when the game was still on the line. Given the typical nine-month recovery timeline for ACL injuries in football, the Chiefs star quarterback could be back for the start of the 2026 season next September assuming his rehab goes smoothly.
A perennial Super Bowl threat heading into the season, the Chiefs fell far short of expectations this past year as their costly mistakes caught up to them and their luck eventually ran out. The franchise's future hopes will rest on Mahomes getting back to full health this offseason to lead his team back to their dynastic days, when the Chiefs won three Super Bowls in '19, '22 and '23 and reigned atop the AFC West for nearly a decade.