Bill Belichick’s Fingerprints Are Still All Over The Patriots’ Super Bowl Roster

SAN FRANCISCO — The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018-19 season, their penultimate campaign prior to the breakup between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

It’s been an interesting week for the two pillars of New England’s 20-plus year dynasty, to say the least, with the one GOAT failing to back their former team in Super Bowl LX, and the other being snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

Speaking of the head coach, while his post-Brady tenure in Foxborough ultimately ended with him being fired by—er, parting ways with—the Patriots, his fingerprints remain all over their current roster: 14 players on New England’s 53-man squad were either drafted or signed by Belichick—accounting for more than a quarter of the team.

Here’s a look at each one and how they got here.

CB Alex Austin

Alex Austin was claimed off waivers by the Patriots in 2023. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After being waived by the Bills during final roster cuts in 2023, Alex Austin spent a brief stint with the Texans before being waived in November and subsequently signed to the Patriots’ 53-man roster. He’s been with New England ever since, at times playing a key role in their defensive back rotation.

P Bryce Baringer

Bryce Baringer was drafted by the Patriots in 2023. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bryce Baringer was selected by the Patriots out of Michigan State in the sixth round (pick No. 192) of the 2023 NFL draft. He's been their starting punter for all three seasons, averaging 47.9 yards per punt with a long of 79, 90 I-20's, and 20 touchbacks.

DT Christian Barmore

Christian Barmore has become a dominant presence along the Patriots' defensive line. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots traded up into the early second round of the 2021 NFL draft to select defensive tackle Christian Barmore out of Alabama. Since then, the now-26-year-old has logged 168 tackles and 15.5 sacks while becoming a constant presence in the center of New England’s defense.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte caught six touchdowns in 2025. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kayshon Boutte was a first-round talent during his days at LSU, but fell all the way to the sixth in 2023 after an injury-ridden final campaign with the Tigers. Ironically, he was essentially dog-housed by Belichick after failing to get two feet in bounds during a Week 1 contest vs. the Eagles as a rookie, but has since become a dependable deep threat for quarterback Drake Maye—catching six touchdowns this season.

WR DeMario Douglas

DeMario Douglas was drafted by the Patriots in 2023. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

DeMario Douglas, too, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth-round out of 2023. A speedy pass catcher out of Liberty, the 5’8” slot receiver led New England in receiving yards as a rookie and has become a quality rotational option in their offense.

LB Christian Elliss

Christian Elliss was re-signed by the Patriots in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots took advantage of their high position on the NFL’s waiver wire in 2023, claiming four players over the course of the season—including linebacker Christian Elliss. Originally a majority special-teams player, he's since become a dependable front-seven defender, causing New England to match a two-year, $13.5 million offer sheet from the Raiders this offseason.

CB Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez intercepted Jarrett Stidham to send the Patriots to the Super Bowl. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez was Belichick’s final first round pick with the Patriots, selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He’s turned into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and a Pro Bowl nod in ‘25.

TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry was named a Patriots captain in 2025. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hunter Henry was among the many high-end free agents the Patriots signed during the 2021 offseason, inking the tight end to a three-year, $37.5 million contract. He’s since become a reliable security blanket for quarterbacks Mac Jones and more recently Maye, and in turn earned another three-year deal in 2024. Henry hauled in a career-high 768 receiving yards in 2025.

CB Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones is among the league's best punt returners. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Marcus Jones was selected by the Patriots in the third-round of the 2022 NFL draft and has become among the NFL’s top punt returners since—earning two First-Team All-Pro nods at the position. Jones has also developed into a reliable slot cornerback and a gadget weapon on offense, recording six total touchdowns over four NFL seasons.

LB Marte Mapu

Marte Mapu was a third-round pick of Bill Belichick in 2023. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marte Mapu was one of three rookies selected by Belichick and the Patriots in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, making his way to Foxborough from Sacramento State. A tweener linebacker/safety, Mapu has yet to hit his full potential, but has played a serviceable role on special teams.

OL Mike Onwenu

Onwenu was a sixth-round draft steal by the Patriots in 2020. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mike Onwenu was a draft steal by the Patriots, selected in the sixth-round out of Michigan before starting 16 games as a rookie. The former Wolverine has since become a stalwart along New England’s offensive line, bouncing around to multiple positions and signing a monster three-year, $57 million contract extension last spring.

ST Brenden Schooler

Brenden Schooler is the Patriots' special teams captain. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Patriots signed safety Brenden Schooler as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2022. While he was part of an exclusive “Longhorn” package on New England’s defense last season, Schooler is primarily a special teamer and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod at the position in 2024. He serves as the Patriots' special teams captain as well.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson was drafted by Belichick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Rhamondre Stevenson was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and almost immediately emerged as the team’s lead back. The former Oklahoma Sooner has piled up 3,669 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns over five seasons, and after a fumble-plagued start to his 2025 campaign, he’s been on an absolute tear down the stretch as New England has won it’s last six games.

LB Jahlani Tavai

The Patriots signed Jahlani Tavai in 2021. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jahlani Tavai was a second-round pick by Matt Patricia’s Lions in 2019, but was released by the team heading into his third season. He latched on with the Patriots shortly after, reuniting with Patricia and joining their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster a month later. Tavai has since signed multiple contracts with New England and has carved out a steady role in their linebacking corps.

