Drake Maye’s Biggest Fan on What It Takes to Run a Super Bowl-Bound Fan Account

If you think the idea of watching your favorite NFL team play in the Super Bowl is stressful, try being a fan and running a stan account for the quarterback of said NFL team. That's stressful ... if not also pretty hilarious.

Such is the case for one @DrakeMayeLoverr, the wildly successful Patriots fan account with a singular muse: New England quarterback Drake Maye.

"I couldn't ask for anything more than what it's become," the admin, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sports Illustrated in a phone interview on Wednesday. "I mean, I'd gladly do this any day of the week."

For those unfamiliar with the now-viral account, which boasts over 400K combined followers across both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the structure of the social media operation is thus: (1) Use repurposed memes to hype up Drake Maye whenever and however possible; (2) Go viral; (3) Rinse and repeat.

If that schtick sounds one-note, it's because it is. But it's also genuinely funny, perfectly executed, and tinged with the kind of mind-numbingly simple internet parlance that seems easy to replicate in theory, but, in practice, takes a certain type of chronically online user to get right.

"I think I've said this before, but my brain's pretty fried now," the admin admitted, "where if I'm just scrolling online, all I think about is, 'How can I relate this back to Drake Maye? 'How can I turn this into a Drake Maye meme?' Trying to make everything about [him]."

That the account has grown to what it is now—a Pats-loved bit with a feature on SportsCenter, among other outlets—is even wilder when you consider that the man behind the operation was never much of an active poster before.

"I was kind of more of just sit back and just watch, just scroll [kind of guy,]'" he said. "...This is the first time I've really made an account and tried to do any form of content at all."

Greatest day of my life https://t.co/yjNxvthYP8 — Drake Maye Lover (@drakemayeloverr) August 30, 2025

And as lighthearted and easy-going as this all sounds (it initially started as a joke, after all), there is some hard work involved. A cursory scroll through both feeds suggests that the admin posts to at least one of his two accounts roughly every day, although he said he'll log longer hours in the meme factory given the circumstances.

On game days, for instance, things can get "pretty time-consuming," he told SI. "But other than that, it's not bad."

He'll probably find himself pretty busy this weekend—in honor of the Patriots' trip to the Super Bowl, the team's first since the 2018 season and first under Maye, the creator splurged and purchased himself a ticket for the big game.

He's attending alone—"All my friends wanted to go, but they can't exactly spend what a Super Bowl ticket costs right now," he said—but perhaps it's better that way, anyway. @DrakeMayeLover is a one-man operation, and what better way to celebrate internet fame than putting some hard-earned cash toward a once-in-a-lifetime experience?

When he's finally inside Levi's Stadium, he himself will be wearing the same jersey he's been donning since Week 2 (you simply can't mess with the outfit mojo this late in the game). But he'll most certainly run into a fan or five donning his custom-designed, soon-to-be-unbiquitous "I ❤️ Drake Maye" t-shirts and hoodies, which interested parties can snag for up to $32 a pop.

"Obviously, it was a pretty simple design," he said of the concept, "but people"— like Maye's wife, Ann Michael; Patriots o-lineman Will Campbell; and Celtics owner Bill Chisholm (casual)—"seem to gravitate towards it."

"It's pretty great," he continued. "I never thought that it would become, like, what it's become, where people want to wear it to a game, before a game."

Ann Michael Maye is wearing an “I ❤️ Drake Maye” sweatshirt today. Iconic!! pic.twitter.com/Z0EZ3WLsOb — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 18, 2026

Heading into Sunday's tilt, sportsbooks have New England positioned as a roughly 4.5-point underdog, which shouldn't come as a surprise; as good as the Patriots have been this season, the Seahawks, who boast newly crowned Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, have been better.

But the admin didn't sound very concerned about his beloved squad and their perceived disadvantage. Which is exactly how you'd expect a Drake Maye Lover to be.

"I'm pretty confident, I won't lie," he said of the Patriots' chances. "I feel like, all year, no matter what, just gotta trust Drake Maye, you just gotta trust the team. They're gonna get it done."

And if they do get it done, our guy has a plan for that, too.

"Well, I need to be at the parade."

More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated