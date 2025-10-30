Meet the Drake Maye Account Taking Over Patriots Social Media
You’ve seen the comments, or the tweets, or both. Whether you’ve realized it or not, you’ve seen them. Under any NFL post, or a tweet that relates to the New England Patriots, you’ve seen a comment that, in some capacity, says the following:
“Drake Maye.”
Enter: DrakeMayeLover. What started as a joke Instagram page has blossomed into 155,000 followers on the platform, including 29,000 more over on X. His shtick consists of the following daily posts — pictures, videos and memes of New England's second-year quarterback, comments about how Maye is "the best QB in NFL history" (or something to that degree), and a little mix of the two.
According to the page, it wasn't meant to be this way.
"I thought it would be funny if I made an account posting about Drake Maye," DrakeMayeLover, who chose not to reveal his name to keep up appearances, told Patriots on SI. "I think I gained a couple thousand followers in the first week or two, and thought I might have something here, but I never thought it would get this big."
By getting this big, he means social media feeds, like Bleacher Report's, or CBS Sports', or even the NFL's official page, recognizing the fanpage that is solely dedicated to one person.
The 22-year-old from Massachusetts has been a fan of New England's football team his entire life. Born and raised in the state, he's been with the team for recent starting quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. It wasn't until a UNC-Applachain State football game that the person behind the page became aware of a new gunslinger.
"I watched Drake Maye's first college start against App State in 2022, and knew then he's be something special," he said. "He's had a fan in me ever since."
"Have You Heard Of DrakeMayeLover?" "Yes, I Have."
In a video posted over the summer, Maye acknowledged the viral account in a moment the Patriots fan says he's thankful for. The Patriots quarterback was handed slips of paper with tweets about him on it. Multiple of them were from DrakeMayeLover, and Maye admitted he is well aware of the social media sensation.
"Have you heard of DrakeMayeLover?" Maye responded with a "yes, I have." He ended the video with a "shoutout, appreciate you, appreciate the support."
"I was pretty shocked by it," DrakeMayeLover said. "The Patriots had never acknowledged the account before, so I kinda just accepted it would never happen. I'm very grateful for the Patriots content team for making it happen."
While the account manager is thankful for the content team, members of the Patriots' actual content team feel the same way.
"Momma, we made it!" Patriots.com writer Alex Francisco posted on Instagram after the team’s 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns. "@DrakeMayeLover used my tweet on IG."
After saying he originally based his account off of similar accounts, he's now inspired a group of knock offs. There’s now “Lover” accounts for numerous Patriots players, including Will Campbell, Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism, Marcus Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Jaylinn Hawkins, Andy Borregales and others. The list goes on and one.
He has sold merch — shirts that simply read "I Love Drake Maye." Patriots fans are buying them up at record pace. Fans have gone to Maye's signing events draped in them, and it's part of what's now a calling card across the NFL for Maye. The Patriots signal caller is beloved.
"I wouldn't say I had really any part in that," DrakeMayeLover said about his role in helping Maye become a beloved social media star. "Drake Maye's play speaks entirely for itself. If you've watched him at all the past couple years, you'd know he's always played like this. I'm just glad the rest of the league is finally starting to notice as well."
So if the man behind the Maye persona had the chance to say one thing to the Patriots quarterback, what would he say? The answer would not, and should not, surprise you.
"Drake Maye," he said.
