Drake Maye Sounds Off on Practicing Against an Elite Patriots Defense
Don't make the mistake of sleeping on the New England Patriots' defense next season.
While last campaign had it's fair share of challenges, this upcoming year presents a chance for this defensive unit to return to one of the better groups in the NFL. New England's defense ranked in the middle of the pack during 2023 at 15th in the league, but with the improved health of some impact pieces like Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, that number could easily trend up.
And when asking the Patriots' rookie Drake Maye about what he's seen facing off against New England's defense in practice, he had a ton of confidence to instill in a group that's dealt a few challenges on the field for him during practice and OTAs.
According to insider Mike Reiss of ESPN, the' rookie QB dove into how the Patriots offense has managed to put up "great work" by going against a top NFL defense, laying out a few traits that stand out on that side of the ball.
"Our defense does a great job, so we're getting great work out here [as an offense]. A lot of different pieces. They can do a lot of different things. They do a good job disguising. They do a good job bringing different blitzes. I think that's what makes them special."- Drake Maye
During last week's practice, Maye ended up throwing two interceptions to the defense which ultimately lead to his comments and praise. With such a dynamic defensive scheme and personnel on board, it's far from a walk in the park to move the ball down the field on this team-- even in practice.
To be the best, you have to be able to match up with the best. By undergoing these early trials and tribulations against a top-level unit in the league, we could see Maye hone into a tested, premier signal caller for this Patriots team in no time.
