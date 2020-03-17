Report: Buccaneers Expected to Sign Tom Brady

After announcing early Tuesday that his tenure in New England has come to an end, Tom Brady's next destination looks to be in the NFC South.

Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

After reviewing everything that any Tom Brady suitor could offer, the Buccaneers are reportedly the team that the six-time Super Bowl champion wants to continue his historic career with.

Tampa Bay has Bruce Arians as their head coach, $60 million in available cap space (which would change if/when they sign Brady) a potent offense that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, an underrated defense, year-round warm weather and no state income taxes. The Buccaneers have also offered Brady a contract of roughly $30 million per year, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

While the Chargers were seemingly in the race for Brady heading into Tuesday, they were led to believe that Brady would stay on the East Coast because of family considerations, per NFL Media's Jim Trotter. So, that left the Buccaneers as the only team left once Brady made the announcement on social media that he would not be returning to the Patriots.