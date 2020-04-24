Fantastic news from New England Patriots' starting center David Andrews on Thursday night. Long story short, Andrews will be the starter again as the blood clot issue that left him sidelined all last season has improved to the point where he can play once again.

Andrews announced the news in an Instagram post just before the start of tonight's draft:

Jarrett Stidham, the presumptive starting quarterback for the Patriots, went to the comment section to express his joy in Andrews being back. Stidham replied with a simple comment of "LETS GOOOOOO!!!!". It would be fair to say that he must be excited as Andrews makes his job a whole lot easier.

Not to mention, with so much uncertainty on the offensive line surrounding both Andrews and left guard Joe Thuney, there was much speculation as to whether New England would use their 23rd selection on an interior lineman, more specifically, Cesar Ruiz out of Michigan, who ended up going to the New Orleans Saints at the 24th selection.

Needless to say, Andrews' news was timely, which prevented the Patriots from selecting a center with their first pick that at the end of the day would probably not have seen the field much this year.

Instead, New England traded out of that 23rd spot and got a second and third round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers in return. Therefore, fans cannot help but be happy with the Patriots-related news tonight that their starting center is healthy and ready to play. New England's offensive line got a whole lot better Thursday night without having to make pick, and they made a smart trade that allows them to draft two high quality players instead of accidentally drafting Andrews' replacement.