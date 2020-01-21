PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Underwent Shoulder Procedure Last Week

Devon Clements

New England Patriots wide receiver, who suffered a separated AC joint in his left shoulder during the season, underwent a shoulder procedure last week that is said to involve not a lengthy rehab, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also said that Edelman should be ready for the team's offseason programs following the procedure. 

The 33-year-old wideout had his fair share of injuries during the regular season. Aside from the separated AC joint, Edelman also reportedly had a partially torn rib cartilage, and will need a knee scope after suffering that injury at some point in the second half of the season. His gutsy efforts during the 2019 season earned him the Patriots' Ed Block Courage Award, which is given to a player who exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship, while also being a source of inspiration to their teammates.

It's important that New England addresses the receiver position this offseason if they want to extend Edelman's career past 2020. This season the team relied heavily on Edelman early on, which led to 100 receptions and a career-high 1,117 receiving yards on the season. However, because he was banged-up in the second half of the season due to him being the focal point of the offense, the wear-and-tear on him led to Edelman averaging just 3.2 receptions per game over the team's last five games of the season. If he has take on a large target share next season, we may not see Edelman play past age 34. 

