Signing of Brian Hoyer Gives Patriots Legitimate QB Competition

This is something we haven't heard in two decades: the New England Patriots have a starting quarterback competition on their hands.

Once Tom Brady departed for Tampa Bay, the one viable starting option the Patriots had on their roster at quarterback was 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. While the hope and belief is that Stidham - at the very least - could be a serviceable starting QB for New England next season if there were no better options, that wasn't enough for New England to stop combing the NFL landscape for any signings or trades they could make happen to add another option to their quarterback room. Cody Kessler is a Patriot as well, but he is not viewed as anything more than a backup at this point in his career.

That's why to spark up their QB competition this summer the Patriots reportedly decided to sign veteran Brian Hoyer to a one-year, $1.05 million contract. Hoyer has five years of experience in the Patriots' system, starting experience elsewhere to go along with that, and a bevy of knowledge that he has obtained over his 10-year career. Hoyer may not be the sexiest pick for Patriots fans who wanted to see a new, talented face at quarterback. But he is a very smart choice for a Patriots team that is tight on money and needed to add another QB to their depth chart.

Stidham has only one year of NFL experience under his belt and needs to continue to learn if he is expected to have prolonged success at the professional level. Having him enter the 2020 season with little-to-no competition for the starting job would have been a bad idea for a team that needs to get the best out of their young, inexperienced QB. So, the Patriots opted to sign Hoyer, who comes at a very cheap rate, can compete for the starting job, and also mentor Stidham throughout the entire process, whether it be as New England's starter or Stidham's backup.

The Patriots are all about creating competition at every position come training camp, as it will help them weed out the bad players from the ones that will fight hard every day. That's why adding Hoyer was an excellent decision by an organization that needs to find the new face of their franchise now that Brady is gone. Hoyer can push Stidham enough to show the coaching staff if the Auburn product is starting material. And if the Patriots find out that Stidham isn't the answer at QB, then Hoyer can be their bridge to the next potential successor to Tom Brady.