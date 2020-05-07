PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Cassh Maluia

Devon Clements

  • Position: linebacker
  • Age: 21 
  • Hometown: Compton, CA
  • College: Wyoming

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 248 pounds

Combine Results

  • 40-yard dash: 4.53 (pro day)

Cassh Maluia started 38 of 50 games during his time at the University of Wyoming. During that time span, he recorded 197 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and seven passes defended. His speed and ability to diagnose plays quickly on occasion made him a very effective defender in the Mountain West Conference, which earned him honorable mention honors for the conference in 2019. That season he recorded 61 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. 

Unfortunately, Maluia does not excel at much else besides being fast. That's why from 2017-19 he earned overall PFF grades of 52.4, 66.6, and 65.3, respectively. His inability to leverage gaps and engage blockers is one of the reasons for his poor grade, along with his inability to consistently read routes when he drops back into coverage, which is part of the reason why he had a coverage grade of 55.7 in 2019. 

New England selected Maluia in the sixth round because they needed to take a flyer on a linebacker, as that is a position that will be filled with young, but unproven talent in 2020. Because of that, Maluia will have a chance to compete for a roster spot. However, seeing that New England drafted Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings on Day 2, and they already have Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon Copeland, along with seven other players in the linebacking corps heading into training camp, Maluia will be on the roster bubble to begin his NFL career. He will have to excel during the preseason in order for him to make the roster. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
yogi_3333
yogi_3333

Sounds like a gunner on special teams to me.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Might Have Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

A Carolina reporter sheds light on McDaniels' feeling towards Newton when he spoke to Carolina about their head-coaching vacancy.

Devon Clements

by

Partridge

NFL Schedule Leak Proves Patriots Will Have Tough Start to 2020 Season

The toughest part of New England's 2020 schedule will take place in September.

Devon Clements

Patriots Appear to Be Building an RPO-Proof Defense

The approach Bill Belichick has taken this offseason in retooling the defense would indicate he is building to stop teams that torched them last season.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Patriots Appear to Be Splitting Duties to Replace Dante Scarnecchia

New England is apparently is using two coaches to replace long-time offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Justin Herron

The Patriots selected Herron with the 195th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Sign Second-Round Pick Josh Uche to Four-Year Deal

The Patriots have agreed to a deal with Josh Uche, who is the first drafted rookie to agree to a deal with New England since the draft.

Devon Clements

Tidbits on the quarterback situation and post-Scarnecchia life as well

Max McAuliffe

Julian Edelman ranked 77th on fantasy football big board, WR35

Max McAuliffe

Could Rashod Berry Be Switching Positions For Patriots? His Twitter Bio Said So

Berry looks like he will be moving to the opposite side of the football to start his NFL career.

Devon Clements

by

yogi_3333

Bill Belichick Favored to Win Coach of the Year For 2020 Season

With Tom Brady gone, Bill Belichick has his biggest task in front of him. But oddsmakers believe he will figure it out.

Devon Clements

by

Partridge