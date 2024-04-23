Insider Issues Update on Patriots' Hunt for Potential Draft Trade
The rumblings surrounding what the New England Patriots will ultimately do with their third-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft have only continued to pick up steam as we approach the big night in just over 48 hours.
Sitting in the top three of a class with some highly-touted and high-potential quarterbacks on the boardgives this franchise unprecedented power that hasn't been seen during the draft in some time. The Patriots themselves could be a prime location for a young QB to land, but they also remain capable of securing a haul of assets their way instead.
It's created a sense of uncertainty for the Patriots in the days leading up to draft night, but some new insider intel has provided an added sense of clarity as to where New England stands.
In a recent development from Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian of MassLive, while the Patriots have received interest in teams looking to trade into the top three of the draft, no package up to this point has been close to the return they've had in mind.
"According to one source, the Patriots have fielded calls and trade offers for their first-round pick. However, the source indicated that those offers were ‘laughable’ and not close to getting the Patriots to move down. As of now, the team is still waiting for a ‘serious’ offer."
During the weeks leading up to the draft, it's remained consistent that the Patriots are likely to target a QB in the first round, but the team has kept all their options available. Depending on how badly any opposing GMs wanted a potential franchise signal caller, New England has kept the phone lines open.
Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, and most recently the New York Giants, have emerged as suitors for number three, but it seems as if New England hasn't seen their desired value in return from them, or any other squad with intrigue.
"A second source stated that he wasn’t sure that such an offer exists or that another team would be willing to put together an unprecedented package to move the Patriots off the No. 3 pick. The reason is simple – the Patriots top priority is landing a quarterback and believe they’ll land a high-upside prospect worthy of the No. 3 pick. The betting favorites are Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or J.J. McCarthy."
As to who the next man under center in Foxboro will be remains to be seen, and is largely contingent on how the Washington Commanders react a but it seems as if the Patriots have a clear "plan A" in place so long as no surprises go down between now and draft night.
It's an exciting time to be a Patriots fan as some big change will be underway during Thursday night's draft, kicking off in Detroit at 8 PM ET.