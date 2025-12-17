Will Former Patriots LB Consider Returning to Team?

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Could the New England Patriots be headed for a reunion with a former fan-favorite?

The Miami Dolphins, per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo, are releasing veteran pass rusher — and former Pats linebacker — Matthew Judon. The four-time Pro Bowler appeared in 13 games this season for Miami and “could be an option for playoff teams looking for a veteran presence.

While neither he nor the Patriots have given any indication that such a reunion is being considered, the concept of Judon donning his customary “red sleeves” may be more than just nostalgic fantasy.

From his arrival in Foxborough during the 2021 offseason to his departure in Aug. 2024, Judon was arguably New England’s most accomplished defensive player. The 33-year-old routinely demonstrated both the versatility and adaptability needed to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge.

His on-field awareness put him in position to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. In his first year with the Pats, Judon amassed 60 tackles, one fumble recovery and 12.5 sacks. He eclipsed those totals in 2022 with a career-high 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles (recovering one), while once again logging 60 total tackles.

Judon’s 2023 season was cut short by a torn bicep, suffered during a Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Still, through the first four games, he led the Patriots with nine quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss, four sacks and one safety. While the Patriots defense continued to play at a high level throughout a dismal 4-13 season, their pass rush was considerably less fearsome without Judon in the lineup.

Amid a relatively amicable offseason contract dispute, Judon was traded to the Atlanta Falcons toward the end of 2024 training camp for a 2025 third-round pick. The Baton Rouge native appeared in 17 games, starting 15. He logged 41 total tackles (seven, for loss,) nine quarterback hits, five passes-defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown. This season with the Dolphins, Judon compiled 19 total tackles, three quarterback hits, one pass-breakup and a tackle-for-loss.

A Matthew Judon-Patriots Reunion Makes Sense

As impressive as he has been as an individual defender, Judon has also proven to be a significant facilitator for his teammates. In 2021, he was quite effective when reading opposing coverages, particularly the offensive line coverage of defensive lineman Christian Barmore. By positioning himself close to Barmore [thus enabling him to draw the attention of opposing blockers,] Judon was often left one-on-one on the edge to make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks.

Despite New England possessing a proportionately stacked pass rush, a player of Judon’s experience and leadership acumen will always make him a player of interest. With new head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Willams instituting a more aggressive, upfield style of defense, the 6’3” 265-pound linebacker could help mentor younger players such as Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson. In addition to Barmore, he could also help facilitate for tackle Milton Williams — who is expected to return from injured reserve (ankle) in the coming weeks leading into the playoffs. Barmore.

Should both sides show mutual interest, a New England comeback may not be entirely far-fetched — especially given that Judon is only due $427k for the remainder of the season. Given New England’s 11-3 record, his clearing waivers will be a significant impediment for a reunion. Still, Judon’s public desire to join a contender, as well as the veteran respect he has accumulated throughout his career, may afford him the chance to enter a temporary period of free agency to choose his future destination.

Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) reacts after cornerback Marcus Jones (not seen) scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Whether he is joined by familiar faces or a new supporting cast, Judon is seemingly ready to help a contending team. Though he is entering the inevitable twilight of his career, the Grand Valley State product is not looking too far into the future just yet. For the time being, he appears to be content with becoming one of their most effective front-seven defenders down the stretch.

Exactly where that future takes him is still a matter of conjecture. In that regard, the NFL universe will find out in short order whether there is still a great deal of Foxborough remaining in his heart.

