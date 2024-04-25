Draft Guru 'Confident' Patriots Get Drake Maye in Latest NFL Mock
It's finally that time.
With the 2024 NFL Draft set to arrive in less than 24 hours, the New England Patriots are moments from making one of the most franchise-altering decisions in recent memory. All signs seem to point to a new QB coming aboard with their third-overall selection, and while a trade-down scenario remains in play, it's likely not en route to Foxboro without a game-breaking offer on the table.
Thankfully for New England, a top-rated quarterback prospect will be sitting in front of them regardless of how the board falls. And when looking at how some of the finalized mock drafts around league circles are turning up, it's becoming clear the Patriots are projected to secure a stud signal caller with their top three picks.
In analyst Daniel Jeremiah's final NFL mock draft on NFL.com, the Patriots ended up with UNC QB Drake Maye at number three, with Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels as the widely-expected two picks ahead.
"I feel confident the third selection will be [Drake] Maye. I lean toward thinking the Patriots will stick and pick. When you need a quarterback, you don't try to get cute and move around the board."
Jeremiah's a long-time national source with a widely respected reputation around the league, adding to the reliability of his confidence in Maye going three. Williams to the Chicago Bears and Daniels to the Washington Commanders have become shoo-ins for the first two, and it seems the Patriots are getting closer than ever to solidifying their selection.
The Patriots need some stability under center more than ever, and while a haul of assets from a team like the Minnesota Vikings or Las Vegas Raiders would be a welcome add to the Patriots rebuild, it doesn't come close to the impact a new franchise quarterback would. If Maye has as high of a ceiling as scouts pin him to have, New England shouldn't have to think twice about this.
For 2023, Maye had totals of 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 63.3% completion rate. The UNC sophomore is coming off a season with a slight dropoff in counting stats from his first year in college, but some issues with his Tarheel receivers, offensive line, and a heavier team focus on the run game can be attributed to the dip. Still, his outstanding arm talent, size, and athleticism present enough reason for optimism as a top-three pick for New England.
As the draft closes in at 8 PM on Thursday night, all answers will be revealed for how the Patriots will tackle the next steps of their rebuild, and who will ultimately be the man for the job at third overall.