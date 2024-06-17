New England Patriots' X-Factor for 2024 Season Revealed by PFF
Expectations around the league may be low for the New England Patriots next season, but could we see this squad surprise some people for 2024?
All hope isn't lost for New England, but it might be an uphill climb to reach the top of the mountain.
While the defense stands out as a bright spot on this roster, this offense will need to take some steps forward for the Patriots to be taken as a serious team in the AFC. Without a consistent ability to score the ball, this team might not add many wins to the left column this year.
As a result of New England's offensive uncertainty, it's what makes the performance under center that much more important this season.
Many may look Drake Maye's way to help mend those shortcomings, but Pro Football Focus recently dubbed Patriots' QB Jacoby Brissett as this team's X-factor in 2024 instead, crediting his dual-threat ability and chemistry with OC Alex Van Pelt as big reasons why.
While Brissett has largely been an NFL backup, he has had starting opportunities with varying degrees of success. His best performance came with the Browns in 2022 when he kept the team competitive while awaiting the end of Deshaun Watson’s suspension. Across 786 snaps that year, Brissett posted an 82.6 PFF grade, which included an elite 91.5 rushing grade as a runner.- Pro Football Focus
There is perhaps no better bridge quarterback in football for Drake Maye to learn from than Brissett, and if he has the same type of success under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt that he did in Cleveland, the Patriots could surprise some people.
All eyes are on New England's third-overall selection to see when the future face of the franchise will take the field, but Brissett has the chance to capture that coveted starting role early on.
If Brissett can enter the fold to provide some stability and serviceable production at the position, it could quickly iron out the flaws this unit saw throughout last season, and potentially post some early wins on the board.
The last time we saw Brissett paired with Alex Van Pelt was during his stint with the Cleveland Browns, as he started 11 games for 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions en route to a 4-7 record. Sure, his numbers don't jump off the page, but it's a drastic improvement from what the Patriots had to deal with last year.
The Patriots should hold up and get some stops defensively, but the true success will lean on this squad's ability to put points on the board. If Brissett can make a strong impression during camps and pre-season, he could get the chance to make that much-needed jump start happen in week one.
