Patriots Biggest Free Agent Miss

Last week, the Washington Commanders announced that they had signed defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson over from the New England Patriots.

Chaisson (6'3", 255 pounds) is entering into his seventh season after being originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 88 career games with 25 starts and totaled 135 tackles, 17.5 sacks and 49 quarterback hits across his career. Just last year — his first year in New England — Chaisson recorded career highs in starts (10), sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (18), tackles for loss (10) and forced fumbles (two).

In addition, he played in all four playoff games, including Super Bowl LX, and made starts in the Wild Card round and AFC Championship Game against Denver. But, despite these accomplishments and career highs Head Coach Mike Vrabel and co. lost Chaisson to the Commanders.

This was a setback, especially because of where the Patriots were at in terms of edge rushers. They ranked 26th in sacks, 20th in sack percentage and 23rd in opponent's time to throw last season. New England also ranked 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season.

A native of Houston, Texas, Chaisson attended North Shore Senior High School and played collegiately for three years (2017-2019) at Louisiana State University; He was a member of LSU's 2020 National Championship team.

Two Big Losses Amidst Free Agency for Patriots

Another big loss for the Patriots in free agency came with them letting go of defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City and Tonga agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal with $14 million guaranteed.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tonga quickly established himself as a fan favorite and started in eight games for New England while also recording 24 tackles. The big nose tackle is also a five-year league veteran.

In light of these free agency losses, a potential answer for Vrabel comes in the form of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft — from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

Texas A&M University alum Cashius Howell is known for being a bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals. He boasts three consecutive seasons of impressive pressure and is able to bend, corner and flatten pockets. Howell concluded his career at Texas A&M with 71 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

In short — with players who have experience playing for New England now gone because of free agency, the only answer is to look for more new talent. Howell could be just the answer New England needs after losing both Chaisson and Tonga.

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