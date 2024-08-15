5 Players to Watch in Patriots' Second Preseason Game vs. Eagles
The New England Patriots are back in action on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles come to town for each team's second preseason game of the year. New England kicked things off on the right note vs. the Carolina Panthers last week, winning 17-3, and now look to build on top of that tonight.
However, it won't be as easy as a task that their first one turned out to be. The Eagles also come to Foxboro with a 1-0 record after a win vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, and want to get another contending-level season off on the right foot.
We could expect Philadelphia and New England to be a bit far apart in the standings at season's end, but an exhibition match like this provides a perfect shot for the Patriots to add a bit more optimism for a young team ahead of week one. Like last week, there are several players to take note of on the roster for this one as this roster soon looks to cut down from 90 to 53 members in due time.
Here are five players to keep a keen eye on tonight as the Patriots look to make their preseason record 2-0 heading into the new year:
1. Drake Maye, QB
The big story of the Patriots' preseason debut didn't lean upon the players who played, but rather those who were limited. Third-overall pick Drake Maye was shown off in just six snaps during New England's first time out last Thursday, and the goal moving into their second exhibition game will be to get a bit more out of their prized first-round pick.
Thankfully for Patriots fans, Jerod Mayo has calmed the nerves of fans anxious to see their new rookie to step onto the field once again. Coach Mayo reassured his plans for Maye to play "more reps" during New England's training camp sessions this week, which provides a bit of added optimism for what's to come for the UNC product.
While we may not know the extent of how these extended reps will look, the only way to trend is up when compared to last week.
2. Kayshon Boutte, WR
The Patriots' leading receiver from last week returns back to the lineup to hopefully build off of his previous performance against the Eagles on Thursday. Boutte caught some attention in his direction last week when he finished hauling in three of his six targets for 53 yards, rising above New England's crowd of 12 targets for the night.
As Boutte makes his pitch for the 53-man roster down the stretch, his showing in these early preseason games could turn out as a big opportunity to lock in a spot on the depth chart as one of these Patriots weapons. Expect the 2023 sixth-rounder to seek out another big target share in this preliminary showcase.
3. Vederian Lowe, OT
It's still early, but the early forecast shows that Vederian Lowe could be in line to be the Patriots' week one starter at left tackle for next season. The two-year veteran has been placed alongside Chukwuma Okorafor at the tackle position consistently during New England's recent training camp practices, which could lead as a big hint for what's to come for the regular season kickoff.
If Lowe starting is the case, this preseason game could be a great indicator of what to expect from the Patriots' blindside protector to start this coming season. Especially against a strong defensive front in the Eagles, his starting reps on Thursday could be a welcomed challenge for New England's prospective number-one choice.
4. Keion White, DE
This upcoming season just became a whole lot bigger for the Patriots' second-round selection of last year in Keion White. With New England's latest deal to ship off Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon, this defensive front will need someone to help take on Judon's impact and magnitude in the pass rusher, and White has the chops to do it.
The Georgia Tech alum was limited in his rookie season, but with a reportedly impressive camp and a need opening up on his side of the ball, the stage is set for a breakout campaign. As White takes on his preseason snaps vs. the Eagles, look for the former day-two pick to potentially make a statement on his road to becoming a focal point of this New England defense in 2024.
5. Joshua Uche
Another player who can emerge as a big piece in the post-Judon era, Joshua Uche, will be another component on the defensive end to look at as a much more prominent figure in New England's pass rush. He's fresh off a bit of a disappointing 2023 campaign based on the 11.5 sacks we saw the year prior, but don't be surprised to see a bounce back come underway.
Uche was brought back onto a one-year "prove-it" deal for $3 million for the upcoming season, and now with Judon out of the picture, the 2020 second-round pick has immense room for growth compared to his fourth-season pro. If starters get a larger chunk of the reps on Thursday, expect to see Uche out on the field a good amount.
