Patriots Do Good By Mack Hollins With Added Bonus

New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins has become a fan favorite throughout Pats Nation, due [largely, in part] to his high-character leadership, consistency and reliability.

Accordingly, the team is rewarding his services with a well-deserved monetary bonus. Hollins, per Spotrac, been granted a $400,000 bonus by the Patriots, despite falling four catches short of a contract incentive which would have earned him the payout at the conclusion of the regular-season.

Instead, the Pats have chosen to award the 32-year-old with what is being described as a “pot sweetener” signing bonus to his 2026 compensation. Hollins, is now set to earn a base of $4.3 million next season, with another $1 million available via incentives.

Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has not only become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders.

Mack Hollins’ Presence Has Bolstered the Patriots Prowess on Offense

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength were a much-needed and welcomes addition within the Patriots lineup. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. With a frame of 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. He fininshed the regular season with 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins added six catches for 129 yards and one touchdown in two playoff appearances with the Pats this postseason. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense clearly earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

Unfortunately, the Pats were without the services for the popular pass-catcher for the final two games of the regular season due to his being placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury — likley causing him to fall short of the aforementioned contract incentive. He suffered the injury in the week leading up to New England’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Despite missing their wild card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as their divisional round won over the Houston Texans, Hollins returned for the AFC championship game against the Denver Broncos. He was a full participant in the team’s Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, is the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic — a trait which has already endeared him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — has helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond this weekend’s clash the the AFC’s best.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!