CBS Sports Reveals Patriots' Biggest Roster Hole for 2024 Season
It's no secret that the New England Patriots are sitting amid a drastic franchise rebuild, so we shouldn't expect to see this team turn into a championship contender overnight. However, many analysts have begun to throw out their predictions for what this next season will hold in Foxboro, and the consensus doesn't seem to be too bright whatsoever.
The most recent projections come from CBS Sports, as they dropped each team's biggest hole on the roster for next season. A variety of big and small issues were addressed for each squad, but things got notably bleak once the Patriots came into conversation.
When shuffling through each NFL team's biggest roster weakness for 2024, CBS Sports didn't hold back on the Patriots, labeling "the entire offense" as New England's most significant shortcoming heading into next season.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports dubbed the Patriots to have the "least-talented" offense for next season, describing holes in the offensive line and weapons group that could ultimately be the downfall of this unit for the coming season.
"New England likely has the NFL's least-talented offense. The offensive line is not good. The wide receiver room is perhaps even more concerning. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson are exciting talents, but might not have enough room to be good. The Pats might have to start Jacoby Brissett for most of the year, just so that Drake Maye doesn't play in such a bad environment. "- Jared Dubin, CBS Sports
It's a group that, in totality, is on the upswing, thanks to a heavily offensively focused draft headlined by third-overall pick Drake Maye. Still, it's far from being one of the premier groups in the NFL and one that could see some trouble putting forward consistent production in their first year under Jerod Mayo.
The potential tough sledding is apparent when looking at this team's set of wide receivers, as well as their offensive line that stands during a transitional period. Selections like Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Caedan Wallace, and Layden Robinson should help provide a bit of impact in their first year on the field, but it'll probably take some time for them to fill into their ceilings.
In the meantime, it'll be up to guys like Rhamondre Stevenson to provide some offense on the ground, as well as offseason addition Jacoby Brissett to be an ample bridge QB as Maye learns the ropes as an NFL rookie. If either can add consistency and explosiveness to Foxboro, New England could be better than expected on that side of the ball.
Fans will get a first look at this New England offense as training camp season finally gets underway, as action gets underway for the Patriots on July 24th.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!