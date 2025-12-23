Patriots Add OL Depth, Place Joshua Farmer on IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, they have made a series of roster moves to help bolster their depth at a few key positions.

The Patriots have officially announced that defensive tackle Joshua Farmer has been placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Pats also confirmed the signing of offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Considered by many to be a top-75 talent in this year’s class, Farmer’s selection by the Patriots on day three (pick 137 overall) in April’s draft unsurprisingly injected him with a potent dose of motivation. Through 13 games this season, Farmer has logged 20 tackles, two run-stuffs, one pass-defended and a fumble recovery. The former Florida State Seminole left New England’s Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. While Farmer could return for the playoffs, he must remain out for at least four games, per the NFL mandate.

After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Farmer had seen a steady increase in his workload. At his best, he possesses the quickness to get into gaps and make some plays in the backfield. Not only is he is a powerful tackler, but he is also an intimidating run defender. Similar in style to fellow tackle Christian Barmore, Farmer had been an adequate complementary piece or a potential starter during his first NFL season.

Jaimes was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 26-year-old was elevated for two games this season: against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28 and against the New York Giants on Dec. 1 — seeing action on special teams. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent on April 17 and was released on Aug. 26 Overall, he has played in 47 regular season games with three starts at center in 2023 and saw action in two postseason games.

Patriots Also Make Adjustments to their Practice Squad

The Patriots also made a pair of moves that impacted their scout team. Running back Elijah Mitchell and receiver Brandon Smith have been signed to the practice squad. Lastly, tackle Sebastian Gutierrez has been released from the practice squad.

Mitchell entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (194th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason after four seasons with the 49ers.

The 27-year-old played in only one game with Kansas City in 2025 before being released on Dec. 20. Overall, he has played in 28 games with 12 starts and has 327 rushing attempts for 1,523 yards with 9 touchdowns and 28 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Smith originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 out of Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Dallas practice squad.

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 offseason. He was released by the Cards during training camp. Smith was signed by the New York Jets on Aug. 2, 2024 and spent the season on the Jets practice squad. The 27-year-old was elevated for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 15 and made his NFL debut on special teams. Smith began the 2025 season on the Jets practice squad. He played in two games with the Jets in 2025 before being released on Dec. 2.

Gutierrez spent a brief time on the New England practice squad in 2022 and then was re-signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 30. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Minot State on May 13, 2022.

He has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts either in training camp or on the practice squad. The 27-year-old was elevated from the practice squad and played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one game for the 49ers in 2024. Gutierrez went to training camp this past summer with San Francisco and Cleveland.

