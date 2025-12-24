Patriots React to Marcus Jones' Pro Bowl Snub

When the weekly Pro Bowl voting was announced over the last month, it was clear that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye would be selected. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was also named to his first Pro Bowl after missing out on it last season.

But Marcus Jones, the Patriots' electrifying return man who has also found a second gear as the team's slot corner, wasn't among the AFC's selections -- a mistake by the powers that be who decide on the rosters.

Instead of Jones, Tennessee Titans rookie Chimere Dike was selected -- one of a number of return men finding the end zone at will this season.

"I'm sure guys are disappointed," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "There's five – however many – five punt returners that had two touchdowns. I don't know how many years that's happened, but I think Marcus has had a hell of a year and I think he's a Pro Bowler. I'm glad he's our returner and glad he's helped us out. But sometimes that just doesn't happen."

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt while Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) defends during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

But Dike does also return kicks, something Jones doesn't do. The Titans wide receiver leads the league with 1,535 return yards on kickoffs. He also has more punt return yards that Jones (albeit by 19). That doesn't discredit what has been -- in all measures -- a Pro Bowl season.

In his fourth season, and third without injury, Jones has put together a tape that can stack up against any cornerback in the league. Forget the two punt return touchdowns, he's also added a pick-six to go with his team-high 11 pass breakups.

Marcus Jones, Snubbed For Pro Bowl?

But for the Patriots to be 12-3, tied atop the conference standings with the Denver Broncos, to only have two Pro Bowlers is a disservice to the team's rebound.

"I think it's frustrating for me, that guys that put in so much work into a great season, and we even have guys that are at the top of their position in the league, respected around the league and viewed that way," Maye said. "It's tough with how they have to try to give some to each team, and that's part of it. But I can name numerous guys on our squad that I think were deserving, and I don't want to leave out anybody's name."

Especially for Jones.

His play earned him a three-year extension earlier in the season. His locker room leadership earned him a captain patch for the first time in his career. Anytime he touches the ball, the game has a chance to break wide open in New England's favor.

And while some players might be dissappointed about the results of the intitial rosters for the Pro Bowl, they'll tell you there's something more important at stake -- something Jones would likely rather accomplish.

"I don't see frustration from the guys," Maye said. "I think that's what's the cool part. They're focused on the games ahead and what we can do this season as a team and less worried about individual statistics and awards. That's what's cool about this team and what makes me want to be that way as well."

"We're focused on wins," said Vrabel. "We said that last week. The players, they make fun of me, but we're chasing wins and not plays, and if we make enough plays that are winning, that'll be enough. That'll be all we need. And so, don't really have much else to add on the Pro Bowl."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!