Devin McCourty Hints Tom Brady to Call Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 5
It looks like the G.O.A.T. could be making his return back to Foxboro for a chance to call a New England Patriots game early next season.
While nothing's official, former Patriots safety Devin McCourty gave some telling information while he was covering New England's second preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
According to McCourty, Brady could be returning to New England as a part of the FOX broadcast crew as the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins during Week 5:
While we know that Brady will be making his broadcasting debut in week one as the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Cleveland Browns, the verdict beyond that is still pretty unclear. However, per McCourty's latest revealing, we could have another blank spot filled in for the former Patriots QB's commentating schedule for this coming season.
Brady will be taking on the booth in the NFL for the first time within his post-playing career, paired alongside Kevin Burkhardt to call some of the premier games around the league on a week-to-week basis.
Considering the Patriots may not have the brightest outlook for the 2024 season, it's fair to assume FOX wanted to get their A-team with Brady out to take a look at New England before their record has the chance to go off the rails for the year. An early, divisional bout against the Dolphins presents a familiar contest for the former Patriots QB to call, and can hopefully bring some extra luck for what projects to be a tough opponent on the horizon.
Expect a memorable call to be on the horizon when the Dolphins come to town on October 6th at 1 PM ET.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!