Devin McCourty Predicts Jerod Mayo's Biggest Adjustment as Head Coach
The New England Patriots' pivotal transition from the legendary Bill Belichick leading the charge to first-year head coach Jerod Mayo is a lofty change as is, but nobody may have a bigger adjustment within the process than Mayo himself.
From becoming a routine defensive assistant on Belichick's coaching staff to being the one handling the reigns after his departure, it's a massive leap in honor as well as responsibility for the former New England linebacker. After over 20 years of being under Belichick and his prestigious six Super Bowl wins, it's not easy to be his heir apparent in Foxboro.
Long-time Patriots veteran and recently retired defensive back Devin McCourty touched on the extensive job Mayo will have to undertake in New England on the "Rise and Schein" podcast, as well as sounding off some of the substantial adjustments he'll have to make within the changing of the guard-- mentioning his new off-the-field tasks being one of the most significant to note:
"I think the thing that's going to be the biggest transition for him, and [where] he'll continue to grow, is when he said, 'The amount of stuff I do that has nothing to do with football is crazy'... I think every new head coach would tell you the same story. You don't realize how many things Bill Belichick used to handle and do for 24 years as a head coach, and now you're thrust into that role."- Devin McCourty
On the bright side for Mayo, he's not walking into this Patriots team totally blind. Having the ability to work behind Belichick and be on the staff as a linebackers coach since 2019, as well as being on New England's roster as a vital defensive piece from 2008 to 2015, he's well aware of the expectations and culture previously established.
However, the task, while a distinguished one, is far from simple. Being a good head coach is one of the most time-consuming jobs in pro sports, and as McCourty noted, has a lot more to do with things non-related to the main focus: football.
Whether it comes to managing egos, finance issues, or business-related endeavors there's a lot more on the plate of a head coach as opposed to the assistant ranks Mayo has remained in for the past five years. Thankfully, by having one of the best coaches to ever do it as a model in front of him, some of the critical tools possessed by Belichick may have rubbed off on the new man for the job.
Fans will get a better look of what to expect from their new head coach in Mayo when the Patriots finally take the field in preparation for next season as training camp kicks off officially on July 24th.
