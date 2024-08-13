Drake Maye Dishes on Experience in Patriots' Joint Practice vs. Eagles
The New England Patriots got to shake things up a bit for their Tuesday training camp practice, as the team took on someone from outside the building for the first and only joint practice of the preseason, facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Thursday's matchup.
It's an experience that sits a bit differently than a regular run-of-the-mill practice session in training camp, as both teams play a bit harder, get to put a bit more pride into their workouts, and see how the roster stacks up against an opposing squad. While regular practice has its value, especially playing against a contending-level team like the Eagles, it presents a unique opportunity for the players to get their feet wet.
Drake Maye, the Patriots third-overall pick, experienced his first time in an NFL joint practice ahead of his rookie season on Tuesday, where he later sounded off about what went down on the field. Maye describes it as a "fun" endeavor, and a great learning experience as he continues his progressions as a first-year quarterback.
"I think it was fun. Fun for us as a team to get to put on pads and hit another team. That's the best part about it-- going up against somebody else, suiting up in the same color jerseys, and just getting after it. I think I learned. That's the best part about joint practice. You go watch the film. You learn from it; a lot of different looks."- Drake Maye on joint practice vs. Eagles.
Maye reportedly handled his own in the practice for some time, as Mike Reiss of ESPN details that the rookie went nine of nine for his initial completions of the session before "things went off the rails" in terms of offensive production, specifically within the team's pass protection.
Even if the day wasn't totally perfect, these reps will be invaluable for Maye as he continues to develop into a top-level NFL quarterback.
A team like the Eagles has an extremely strong defensive core even in preseason, so the little steps of success matter. The offensive line has its fair share of questions, but the UNC product is controlling what he can control, and taking care of business one step at a time.
Maye and the Patriots will get an extended look against the Eagles during their second preseason game of the year, a matchup which is set to kickoff at 7 PM ET this Thursday.
