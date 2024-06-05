Patriots' Drake Maye Drops NBA Finals Prediction for Celtics-Mavericks
The month of June is officially upon us, which means the time for the 2024 NBA Finals has finally arrived. This go-around, it's Boston Celtics returning back to the title game for the second time in three seasons, facing up against a red-hot Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
It looks to be an electric, competitive series on the way, and as with any Finals series, many fans have begun to submit their predictions for how things will fare across the coming two weeks. Even a few members of the New England Patriotshave started to get involved in their forecasts of who they think might come out on top.
Of course, you knew Patriots' rookie QB and recent third-overall pick Drake Maye had to get involved in the Finals action.Considering he's amajorhoops fan, as well as a former player back in his high school days, it's no surprise to see him invested in Boston's latest title run.
It wasn't long ago this offseason we saw Maye sitting courtside during the playoffs in TD Garden to cheer on the Celtics, and heading into these Finals, it seems like his support is only looking to grow larger.
NBCS Boston caught up with Maye during the Patriots' practice earlier this week, where the rookie quarterback kept it simple on his official Finals prediction ahead of Game One. Spoiler alert: he likes the Celtics to win it.
"Yeah! Celtics, man. Celtics in five. I like it in five! Come on, let's go."- Drake Maye
As a newly-ingrained member of New England, it would be treason for Maye to rep anyone but the Celtics in this year's Finals. Luckily, he passed the test with flying colors, and foresees the boys in green taking care of business quickly to hoist the Larry O'Brien. A true Bostonian.
Game One of Celtics-Mavericks is set for Thursday, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET, where you can likely expect Maye to be locked into the game like the rest of us.
