Patriots Named Potential Suitors For Veteran Edge Rushers

The New England Patriots have talent along their defensive front. Milton Williams and Christian Barmore can clog up the middle like the best of them, while Anfernee Jennings, Harold Landry and Elijah Ponder played well at points in 2025.

But with K'Lavon Chaisson hitting free agency (10.5 total sacks in his first year with the Patriots), the team may need to look elsewhere to replace his production off the edge. The Patriots have $34.8 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and plenty of that can be used to bring in a new face or two along the defensive line.

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, New England is a perfect suitor for two of the best defensive linemen set to hit the open market: Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson and Denver's John Franklin-Myers.

Hendrickson has been the big name connected to the Patriots for the better part of a year. Since it was made public that he wanted to get out of Cincinnati, fans across New England clamored about the idea of adding the star pass rusher to Mike Vrabel's defense via trade. That didn't happen, and he's bound to get a hefty payday in free agency next month.

"Hendrickson should get a lucrative contract if he reaches the market, but it may not be the long-term payday he's been hoping for," Knox wrote. "He had a down campaign in 2025, logging just four sacks and 12 quarterback pressures before suffering a core muscle injury that ended his season. "Teams may prefer to offer a shorter deal that includes plenty of 'prove-it' incentives. That said, the 6'4", 265-pound pass-rusher, who led the league in sacks two seasons ago, is elite when healthy and will be viewed as a free-agent prize."

The Patriots Could Add A Familiar Face In The AFC East

If Hendrickson was to get the franchise tag -- which has been tossed around as a potential outcome for the Bengals -- the team can turn to another player with plenty of experience.

Franklin-Myers, who spent two years with the Broncos after a longer five-year stint with the AFC East rival New York Jets, isn't the type of player who will rack up sacks consistently. Instead, think of him like former Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr, a player who's excellent at setting the edge and can also help out when the pocket collapses.

"Franklin-Myers will be coveted by teams in need of defensive help. The 2018 fourth-round pick is a disruptive difference-maker who has been productive at every stop and in multiple roles," wrote Knox. "With a 6'4", 288-pound frame and a nonstop motor, Franklin-Myers can set the edge and disrupt plays in the backfield. True pass-rusher or not, he's an impact player."

There's a chance both players don't even end up sniffing New England. The Patriots like Chaisson, and the 26-year-old likes playing in New England as well. If both sides come to an agreement, it may be unlikely that the team adds an external edge rusher at all in free agency.

