Drake Maye Sounds Off on His Mentality During Patriots' QB Battle
As we sit just over a month away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots find themselves still shuffling through their week one starting signal caller possibilities as they enter the year with a new and improved QB room from their previous campaign.
The clear big name to watch in the bunch is this year's third-overall pick Drake Maye, who has the opportunity to show out in training camp to lift his chances to be a day-one starter as a rookie quarterback. While Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has already stated that offseason signing Jacoby Brissett is the expected QB1, a few practices can change that.
After Friday's training camp, Maye was asked about how his thought process has been through the Patriots' competitive QB battle, explaining that his focus mainly lies on what he can control and on the field:
"I don't think about it much at all. I'm just trying to worry about myself and worry about what I can control. I'm looking forward to getting in there in a preseason game, and right now, in practice, I'm trying to take advantage of the reps that I do get and try to make the most of them."- Drake Maye on Patriots' QB competition
Maye has done a solid job up to this point when it comes to taking advantage of his current set of reps. There's been a few days in the first week of training camp where the performance of the Patriots' rookie has proven to be a bit up and down, but it's also been paired with a fair share of highlights making their rounds across socials as well.
Even if the QB1 job fails to come his way immediately, a bit of extra time getting opportunities in practice and learning from a veteran presence like Brissett is far from a bad alternative for Maye. Still, it's a role that's far from set in stone as we're less than two weeks into training camp, holding ample room for the New England rookie to make his leap ahead on the depth chart.
The Patriots' first-rounder will be able to capitalize on some significant reps later next week when New England takes on their first preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 8th, vs. the Carolina Panthers.
