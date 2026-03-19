Patriots Legend Tom Brady Calls Out Logan Paul at Live Event

Are New England Patriots legend Tom Brady and influencer/pro wrestler Logan Paul headed for a modern-day “War to Settle the Score?”

While it may lack the kayfabe intensity of a 1985 showdown between WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, two of the most currently recognizable names in sports and entertainment appear to be locked in a heated trade of verbal barbs, likely to culminate in a “showdown” of sorts at the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic — which will be held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend on March 21.

For nearly a month, the pair have engaged in mutual trash talking, stemming from Paul questioning the toughness of NFL players. Since that time, the WWE star has taken his opportunities to engage such league standouts as Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett and former NFL running back LeVeon Bell.

The verbal sparring reached its crescendo at the Fanatics inaugural Draft event in Beverley Hills, CA, just three days prior to their on-field showdown.

WOW: TOM BRADY AND LOGAN PAUL GOT INTO IT AND BRADY COOKED PAUL FOR DUCKING HIS FIGHT WITH LE’VEON BELL.



😳😳😳



Damn.

pic.twitter.com/NdTLJ62H2p — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 19, 2026

“What do you want, Tom? Say something,” Paul barked at Brady. “You had plenty to say on my podcast … You’ve been talking to everyone lately … Now, you got nothing to say?”

In an attempt to remain reserved, the former Patriots great responded with a terse “I have nothing to say to you.”

Still, Paul’s persistence brought a general response from Brady, who remained cool and collected amid Paul’s hyped presence on the microphone.

“Logan’s pulled out of four fights this week, so far [referring to purported battles with Garrett and Barkley,] Brady said. “He challenged Myles Garrett to a fight…that was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Where is he?” Paul questioned loudly.

“He [Myles Garrett] didn’t make it,” Brady retorted. ”For your sake. I know, [Le’Veon] Bell, you decided not to fight him. Your flags are gonna be on white. We might have a fight this weekend. You might wear a helmet because the ball might get loose in my hand, and if you are not paying attention,” Brady further claimed.

“Man, you’re talkin about a ball … I’m talking about fighting!” Paul responded.

“Logan Paul told me he scored 19 touchdowns in high school, bro," Brady answered with the night’s most memorable haymaker. “Derrick Henry scored 97 touchdowns in one year of high school, and they took him out by halftime. Who the f--- cares about your 19 touchdowns and high school career?” Brady claimed.

Tom Brady Remains a Patriots Legend

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame. | Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both Brady and Paul — who will be participating in the charity event — will be competing on opposing teams. This week’s draft to determine the rosters saw Brady's team [co-captained by Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts] land a group that includes former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, ex-Pats receiver Stefon Diggs and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty — the team for which Brady is currently a minority owner.

Paul’s team will counter with two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, along with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

To his credit, Brady (along with team owner Rober Kraft and former coach Bill Belichick) helped to shape New England from a competitive organization to one of professional sports elite franchises. As such, his place among the top of the NFL pantheon has been firmly established. In addition to his role in helping the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, Brady finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.

Brady also dominated the postseason, where he compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

In terms of team accolades, Brady was an early inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, while also having his iconic number 12 retired. He also holds the unique distinction of having a bronze statue to honor him in the plaza adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

Could Brady’s next endeavor find him entering the ring rather than the gridiron?

Though that still remains a matter of conjecture, it is worth nothing that both he and Logan Paul are continuing to verbally stoke the fire to perfection.

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