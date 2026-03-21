Patriots Opt for Familiarity in Signing DB Kindle Vildor

As the New England Patriots continue to restock their roster for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, they are placing a priority on upgrading their defense — with a degree of familiarity.

Among the nine high-profile free agents added by New England this offseason, three have experience in head coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive system — safeties Kevin Byard and Mike Brown and newly-signed cornerback Kindle Vildor.

In fact, all three defensive backs were teammates with Vrabel’s Titans in 2023. Vildor’s experience with New England’s style could make him a notable contributor to a positional group in need of capable depth.

A veteran of six seasons in the NFL, Vildor played last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — finishing with 16 tackles (11 solo), including a season-high five tackles in the 38-35 road win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Vildor’s 2025 highlight came on an interception off of San Francisco 49ers quarterback [and ex-Patriot] Mac Jones in the Bucs’ 30-19 home win in Week 6.

Prior to his time in Tampa, Vildor spent one and one-half seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he was coached by current Patriots assistant head coach Terrell Williams and played alongside Pats’ cornerback Carlton Davis.

Vildor appeared in 22 games during his time in the Motor City, with four starts during the regular season and four games with three starts in the playoffs. In 2024, he played in all 17 games for the Lions, made two starts and contributed 16 tackles and three passes defensed - doing so under Williams’ tutelage. He also played 48 percent of the team's special teams snaps.

Kindle Vildor Will Compete for a Depth Spot on the Patriots Roster

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) reacts against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Despite Vildor’s experience and veteran savvy, he is not expected to challenge for a starting spot among New England’s cornerbacks. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Pats will feature both Davis, and Pro Bowler Christian Gonzalez along the perimeter, with Marcus Jones aligning in in the slot.

Gonzalez, who had recently become the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021, takes great pride in continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England. He started all 14 games in which he appeared this season, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matched up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production has been a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

Davis was a solid addition to the Pats’ defensive backfield in 2025. At 6’1” 206-pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. This season, he has compiled 56 total tackles and nine passes-defensed.

In addition to being an elite-level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 71 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. Last season, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Accordingly, Vildor should find himself embroiled in a positional battle with fellow Pats’ cornerbacks Charles Woods, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley for a spot on New England’s 53-man roster this season.

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