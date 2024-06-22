ESPN Pounds Table for Patriots to Make One Final Offseason Move
The bulk of this year's NFL offseason is about wrapped up, but it doesn't mean we can't see some teams make some final touches on some rosters around the league before we head into the 2024 campaign.
The New England Patriots are a squad that can afford plug a few remaining holes if they so choose. They hold the most remaining cap space in the NFL heading into the new year, and this team is far from a championship contender, so there's room for improvements to be made across the board.
When pinning one final move for the Patriots to make this summer, ESPN proposed both a feasible and potentially impactful signing to make-- that being re-signing former New England defensive back and special teamer, Justin Bethel.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN dove into the rationale for the Patriots to bring back a familiar face in Bethel, noting the impact it could have on both special teams and the defensive side of the ball:
"It's hard to find a good suggestion for the Patriots. They're No. 1 in the league in cap space, according to ESPN Roster Management, but they've already signed their most important extension in defensive tackle Christian Barmore... Let's suggest a depth cornerback who can also help on special teams and bring back Bethel, a former Patriot who spent the past two seasons in Miami. Right now, the fourth cornerback is former Raven Shaun Wade and the fifth is sixth-round rookie Marcellas Dial, so New England could use some help there."- Aaron Schatz, ESPN
A hypothetical signing of Bethel likely wouldn't make top headlines, but it could ultimately be a beneficial, low-cost addition, and also would bring another player into the fold who's familiar and experienced with New England's system.
Bethel was with the Patriots for two seasons in 2020 and 2021 before ultimately departing to the Miami Dolphins in the spring of 2022.
The Patriots have remained focused this offseason on retaining their premier talent from last year for that added sense of continuity and familiarity. While Bethel has been in South Beach for the past two seasons, he's been around Coach Mayo before during his last time in New England, which may end up making this type of transition simplerto undergo.
Bethel will be entering his age-34 season in 2024. The former sixth-round pick could implement himself as a valuable veteran presence and be added as another body to throw out in the secondary if that added depth proves necessary.
Stay tuned to the Patriots' roster maneuvers as we draw closer to the highly-anticipated season ahead.
