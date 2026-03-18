Patriots Veteran Opens Up About Sharing Backfield With TreVeyon Henderson

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a storybook season in 2025, bouncing back from off-the-field heartbreak and early season miscues to become a true star for the team at the end of the year.

Part of his late-season highlights was a three-touchdown game in a Week 18 victory against the Miami Dolphins. Highlighted by a long run inside the 10-yard line to kick things off, Stevenson was one half of the two-headed monster (TreVeyon Henderson) that was the Patriots' running backs in the 38-10 win.

As part of the Patriots' "Forged In Foxborough" documentary, Stevenson spoke about his performance in that game, as well as the role that he found himself in during the later half of the season.

"You know, it might be Trey's week one week, might be my week one week. We're all happy for each other. We're pulling for each other," Stevenson said, discussing his relationship with the rookie Henderson. "So we come together and merge as brothers in a sense, and I think that's what it's become. Just proud of, you know, what it's become and where we're going."

Stevenson Racked Up The Yardage Against Miami

Stevenson's magnum opus in 2025, the three-touchdown game earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He finished the game with 131 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. It was a far cry from how Stevenson's year started, where several fumbles in a crushing Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers made it look like his time in New England was nearing an end.

Instead, the Patriots stuck with the veteran.

"I kind of always knew it's peaks and valleys," Stevenson admitted. "Don't get discouraged. Just keep believing in yourself. I believe in myself. My teammates have my back, my coaching staff have my back. Next day, next play, next opportunity."

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) catches a fifteen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

His effort in the win -- which officially punched the Patriots' ticket as the AFC's second seed -- caught the eyes not just of his teammates, but of one franchise legend in attendance.

"Mondre had a great game," former running back LeGarrette Blount said. "(He) was very fun to watch. He has great contact balance, can run through guys. He has a lot of power. A little bit faster than what people think, and an underrated part of his game is the fact that he catches the ball really well."

Blount won Super Bowls XLIX and LI with the Patriots, leading the team's running attack in the process. Stevenson is a little bit more advanced in the receiving department (he said he takes pride in contributing in that category) and based on how he performed to close the season, certainly earned the right to be a guy that the team leans on going forward.

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