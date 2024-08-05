ESPN Reveals Patriots' Biggest Position Battle During Training Camp
The New England Patriots are a team experiencing a bit of adjustment heading into the 2024 NFL season, especially in the offensive unit. The major changes on that side of the ball prove necessary after a shaky season of production, but the significant turnover raises some questions through training camp and preseason as to how the roster and depth chart will look to start the new year.
A few notable pieces in the Patriots' offense have remained intact like RB Rhamondre Stevenson, TE Hunter Henry, and some returning staples on the o-line like Michael Onwenu and David Andrews as well. However, the quarterback and wide receiver spots look drastically varied from their previous campaign, resulting in some eye-catching position battles to watch transpire in the coming weeks.
ESPN recently dove into the training camp competitions around the NFL, pointing to each team's biggest position battle for fans to keep note of. When discussing the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN pointed towards New England's wide receivers rather than their starting quarterback dilemma as the most prominent battle to watch ahead of the new season:
"The Patriots might not have a clear-cut No. 1 option, but there is no shortage of volume. Rookies Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) are locks, and it would be a surprise if DeMario "Pop" Douglas isn't the top slot option after totaling a team-high 561 receiving yards last season. So that leaves Kendrick Bourne (when healthy/likely on the roster), K.J. Osborn (likely on the roster), Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jalen Reagor among those likely vying for a maximum of three spots."- Mike Reiss, ESPN
The big storyline encircling the Patriots for this coming season leans upon their quarterback plans and what's soon to come with third-overall Drake Maye, but coach Jerod Mayo has made it clear that Jacoby Brissett is in line for the QB1 snaps to start unless Maye shows to be ahead of schedule in his progression.
As for the wide receiver group in New England, it's a core that looks like it could be much more competitive through camp simply through the amount of added depth brought into the roster.
By adding two high-ceiling rookies in Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk and an offseason addition in K.J. Osborn, the Patriots have much more optimism to account for in their 2024 pass-catching unit than in years past.
With a new and improved group of guys at receiver, the significant question becomes who will emerge as the top option for Brissett or Maye when the time comes for the regular season. Kendrick Bourne and Pop Douglas may have the early lead to obtain that WR1 target share simply due to seniority, but a standout performance in practice and preseason from the younger options in the team could quickly change that.
With over a week of training camp left to go, continue to keep track of this Patriots pass-catching group for what should be a much-improved season at the position in Foxboro.
