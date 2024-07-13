ESPN Reveals New England Patriots' Ugly Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX
It's no secret that the New England Patriots are in the midst of a franchise retooling for the upcoming 2024 season, so the chances of seeing this team lift coveted the Lombardi Trophy are looking a bit grim as is.
Armed with a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach, things could get bumpy for this team sitting in a transition period for 2024-- effectively making a highly-coveted Super Bowl appearance unlikely, to say the least. And when stacking up the Patriots' odds to make the big game against the rest of the NFL, ESPN made sure to not hold back on their projections surrounding New England.
ESPN recently released their betting odds for the 2024 NFL season, including each team's chances to win the Super Bowl, their respective conference, divisions, and even odds on who's making or missing the postseason. For New England, their outlook for the upcoming year is extremely bleak.
In ESPN's odds, the Patriots find themselves at the bottom of the barrel for almost every single category. New England had the league-worst odds to win Super Bowl LIX at 250-1, second-worst odds to win the AFC at 100-1, and trailed distantly from the rest of the pool with their chances of winning the division at 25-1.
A lot of things would have to break the Patriots' way in order to see some substantial success in the left column for 2024.
Drake Maye needs to burst onto the scene as the elite prospect he was advertised to be, head coach Jerod Mayo would have to exceed expectations during his first year on the job, the offense would need to see significant strides forward from last season, and the defense would have to hold up on their end as well.
As with anything in the NFL, nothing is impossible, but the most expected scenario would be to see the Patriots take this process slowly, prioritizing drafting and developing young talent over seeing immediate success. Big question marks remain on the offensive line and within this group's core of weapons, so until we see those components ironed out, championship aspirations may be on the backburner.
Regardless, this Patriots roster should still be an exciting one to watch during their next campaign. The only way is up from the way last year transpired, and it all starts with how this young core progresses.
