NFL Execs & Coaches Rank Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Among Top CBs
While the New England Patriots suffered their fair share of shortcomings through their most recent 2023 campaign, one of the brightest spots on the roster came within their secondary, as rookie cornerback Christain Gonzalez burst onto the scene.
Gonzalez instantly entered the fold to make his case to be one of the better defensive backs that the NFL has to offer-- albeit during a short four game sample size.
Though, even without seeing a full 17-game set from him, it seems like the league has begun to take notice of the now second-year corner as we head into the upcoming season.
ESPN gathered a vote between anonymous NFL scouts, executives, and coaches to rank the league's top ten cornerbacks for the 2024 season. Gonzalez, while he didn't end up placing within the first ten, got some significant praise as one of six honorable mentions later down the board, with one voter giving him the "stud" label:
"Before his season came to an early end due to a shoulder injury, Gonzalez impressed with one interception, two pass breakups and one quarterback hit in four games. 'I'd have him really high had he not gotten hurt [last season]. A stud,' an AFC executive said."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
The Patriots corner was alongside other notable names like Baltimore Ravens CB Marshon Humphrey, Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, and Atlanta Falcons CB AJ Terrell. As for the top of the ranking, that went to Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain, who secured over 50% of the votes as the best cornerback in the NFL.
The placement for Gonzalez, while he didn't squeak into the top ten, is a nod to how well he played during his short time on the field. The 6-foot-1 DB brings elite size, athleticism, and fluidity to the table for his position, and has significant room for a year two jump.
Action should get rolling quickly for Gonzalez after suffering from last season's shoulder injury. He recently noted that the injury was "in the past," and will be ready to go for the upcoming campaign. If his first four games showed anything, the Patriots could have a star in the making sitting right in their secondary.
