Former Patriots First-Rounder Will Be Switching From WR in 2024
A former New England Patriots pass catcher made headlines on Tuesday with the discovery of his newfound role with the Minnesota Vikings.
N'Keal Harry, the Patriots 2019 first-round pick, is reportedly switching from wide receiver to tight end ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced the adjustment this week, noting that the 26-year-old was "fired up" about the opportunity.
Harry spent three years in New England from 2019 to 2021, but wasn't able to get his footing as a consistent target in the offense. He totaled just 598 yards and four touchdowns through 33 games with the Patriots. After his time in Foxboro was up, the Arizona St. product was traded to the Chicago Bears for a short season stint before ultimately joining aboard in Minnesota.
Heading into his sixth-year pro, the goal for Harry will be targeted upon finding some staying power on the field, and a transition to tight end may be able to faciliate that.
With a 6-foot-4 frame and an existing skillset as a vertical threat (and an underrated blocking ability), the fit could be one that sees more success than he had at wide receiver, and is likely worth a shot in the months leading up to pre-season.
Minnesota's tight ends look deep as is with T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, and Robert Tonyan currently holding the down the group. It could make this an uphill climb for Harry, but with a good impression, he may manage to make a strong bid for himself to become a part of it as well.
Keep an eye on how the former Patriot performs amid the change. If Harry can secure a spot on the Vikings' 53-man ahead of week one, this experiment could be viewed as a success, but it remains to be seen how the landscape of the league's rosters shakes out.
