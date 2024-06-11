Patriots' Hunter Henry Sounds Off on Drake Maye's Early Performance
Ever since joining aboard with the New England Patriots in April's NFL Draft, third-overall pick Drake Maye has continously been receiving some significant praise around the team. Despite not being on the roster for over two months, the UNC product has remained a hot commodity around this team leading into next season.
During New England's first minicamp session, we saw the veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett give his fair share of praise to the rookie signal caller, and we're now seeing some of the Patriots' pass catchers get involved in the discussion as well.
This time, it was Hunter Henry who was asked on Monday's practice about some of the early impressions he's received from New England's third pick, and just as the rest of the crowd has voiced, the Patriots tight end has also been impressed by what he's seen:
He's done a great job ever since he's stepped into the building. I think he's only been here for a month. He works really hard. He's got a great attitude. He's good in the locker room. I feel like, he's really listening, taking the coaching, and applying it on the field too. So, he's a fun guy to be around.- Hunter Henry
Most comments from those with the Patriots surrounding Maye have centered around his receptiveness to learning from the coaching staff, along with the boost in morale he brings as a locker room guy. Both are fantastic traits to possess within a young signal caller, further insinuating that this front office made the right choice with their top three picks.
Henry could end up as a significant beneficiary from New England's improvement under center, as his 2023 campaign ended with the lowest total reception yards he's seen throughout his career. At just 29 years old, the Patriots veteran still has several valuable years of production ahead of him and could reach the same caliber numbers as he saw during his first year in Foxboro with Maye leading the charge.
Of course, Brissett currently seems to be first in line to get the week one nod for the Patriots' starting quarterback gig after signing on this offseason, but the Maye train is beginning to gain some solid momentum.
The overarching goal for the New England staff will be to progress the Tarheel product at an efficient pace without rushing the process, but in the event he's NFL-ready earlier than expected, the debut could be on the horizon very soon for the face of the franchise.
If what the team has been harping on about the Patriots' first-year quarterback proves true, fans could be in for a pleasant surprise for what New England can do come next NFL season.
