Insider Dishes Drake Maye's Most Impressive Trait in Patriots Camp
Over the past week plus, the New England Patriots have been able to get an initial look at their prized third-overall pick Drake Maye in the beginning movements of NFL training camp and see how far along their rookie QB is ahead of his first year in the league.
Maye entered April's draft as a top prospect viewed to be one of the premier QBs in terms of upside and potential ceiling in the NFL, but also as one of the more project-worthy players to take a flier on. At 21 years old and with limited college starts at UNC, his first year in the league could be a bit unpredictable at first, and one that he'll need to take some notable strides forward in during the early motions of pre-season before getting the true consideration of being QB1 on the Patriots roster.
However, while Maye is enduring a steep jump from college to the pros, it seems he's handling the transition well at the start of training camp and catching the attention and praise of Patriots staff for his performance up to this point.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, while he's had a couple of struggles in camp, has begun to impress those in the building with his elite processing ability, along with some noticeable steps in his footwork:
"Drake Maye has had rough moments, to be sure, but New England Patriots people attribute that to him running with the second team, and how the team’s offensive line depth issue has really shown up with that group. What’s impressed his coaches most is how good of a processor he is on the field—he can go, in his progression, from one to two to three fast, and even threw a touchdown pass to his fourth read in red-zone drills the other day. He sees things right away, and his footwork has come a long way, too. That said, to this point, Jacoby Brissett has been the best quarterback in camp."- Albert Breer. Sports Illustrated
While nothing has changed on the front for this team's pending starting quarterback, as Jacoby Brissett sits firm in the lead for the role, seeing some quick forward progress on Maye's development is an extremely positive sign for the Patriots.
There were a couple of glaring flaws apparent with the UNC product upon his selection to New England (his footwork appearing as one of the most prominent), but it now seems as if that side of his game is slowly, yet surely coming along. By also getting his processing up to speed to the NFL level, that quality will only accelerate his chances of hitting the field earlier than expected.
Brissett lands as the guy to land under center in New England for now, but Maye looks to be gaining on him fast. Also with over a week left to go in Patriots camp, there's still immense room for growth looking ahead. If he can remain consistent and impressive in his opportunities, the chatter for those vying for him to start will inevitably increase with it.
The camp reps are looking great, but the real challenge for Maye will come this week during the Patriots' pre-season debut against the Carolina Panthers. His expected playing time is still up in the air, but it's hard not to see the New England rookie fail to get some looks his way on Thursday.
