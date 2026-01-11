Patriots On SI Staff Predicts Chargers Matchup

The New England Patriots are getting ready for their wild card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers inside Gillette Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, a few members of the New England Patriots On SI staff gave their predictions for what they think will happen in the game.

Ethan Hurwitz

Playoff football is back at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2019, and Patriots fans should leave the stadium happy. The AFC East champs match up very well with the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming in with a banged up quarterback and an even more battered offensive line. But the Patriots’ strike-first offense and ability to score through the air or on the ground should be too much for LA’s defense to handle.

Both Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel praised Chargers safety Derwin James all week, and while he’ll be a difficult player to avoid, I think the Pats will manage to limit his production. The red zone defense will still struggle, but Maye’s MVP-caliber regular season will carry into the postseason with ease.

Prediction: Patriots 34, Chargers 21

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye reacts against the Miami Dolphins | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Patriots are coming into the game as a big-time favorite over the Chargers, but that doesn't mean this game will come easy for New England. Any playoff game should be a challenge, and the Patriots will have to defend home field to start their playoff run on the right foot.

The Chargers have the ability to upset the Patriots if they find a way to make Drake Maye struggle in the spotlight. It's the biggest game of Maye's career, and this will give him a chance to prove why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

How the Patriots start this game will determine how it finishes. If Maye and the Patriots get off into a rhythm early in the first quarter, they should blow out the Chargers. If not, the Patriots will be on the ropes. However, Maye and the Patriots have not given any reason to suggest that their regular season run was a fluke.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Chargers 17

Mike D'Abate

The New England Patriots will face their toughest test to date in a Los Angeles Chargers team which is solid in all three phases of the game. L.A.’s offense, led by Justin Herbert at quarterback, possesses the necessary talent to hurt their opponents in the passing game. In addition to star receiver Ladd McConkey, the Bolts feature veteran wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Oronde Gadsden, as Herbert’s primary targets.

Their running game is paced by second-year back Kimani Vidal and rookie Omarion Hampton — who was a college teammate of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at North Carolina. Hampton will undoubtedly attempt to test the Patriots run defense, which has had its share of recent struggles. On defense, the Chargers feature a plethora of tackling talent — led by linebacker Dayian Henley (103 total) and safety Derwin James (94 tackles).

Linebacker Tubi Tuipulotu sets the tone for the Chargers’ pass-rush with 13 sacks, along with Odafe Oweh (7.5 sacks), Justin Eboigbe (6) and Khalil Mack (5). Solid in all three levels, Los Angeles’ defense can be problematic for any opposing offense — including New England’s resurgent unit under coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Though the task may appear unsettlingly daunting, New England has the ability to neutralize the Chargers’ strengths. Look for Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye to utilize his running game — led by veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and exciting rookie TreVeyon Henderson — to facilitate play action.

At that point, Maye will test the Bolts’ four-deepzone defense in the deep passing game. As previously mentioned, Hampton will attempt to exploit the absence of Pats’ defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who is out due to a foot injury. Still, L.A. appears to be underestimating the impact of the return of linebacker Robert Spillane on New England’s defense.

In accordance with tackles Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, the Patriots front seven possesses more than enough strength and speed to make life uncomfortable for Herbert and company.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Chargers 20

