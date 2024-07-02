Insider Reveals Subtle Change to Patriots' Training Camp Under Mayo
It's a new era with the New England Patriots amid the coaching shift from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo, which means we'll be in for a number of changes on deck in Foxboro for next season.
Among those changes, we'll get to see some adjustments take place on the practice field with Mayo at the helm in 2024.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, among the adjustments Jerod Mayo will be making during his first training camp at the helm, one is as simple as pushing the practice time back to 11 AM as opposed to their previous schedule of 9:30 AM under Belichick:
"One example of how Mayo is putting his own stamp on the Patriots is what time they plan to practice in training camp -- 11 a.m. ET. Under Belichick in his final stretch of seasons, the team practiced at 9:30 a.m. Perhaps now there is a little more time for meetings before practice, and temperatures will rise a bit and test the team's conditioning."- Mike Reiss, ESPN
It's a shift that doesn't quite jump off the page, but it continues to show the mark that Mayo has had with New England since getting the nod as head coach earlier this year. Of course, some shades of Belichick and his philosophies will continue to linger through the building, but it's clear the page is being turned to a new chapter in Patriots football.
As Reiss notes, practicing a bit later in the day will have an effect within their conditioning, also allowing for players to spend more time in the meeting rooms-- whether that be for game planning, film study, or whatever this staff deems necessary. While this team continues to build forward with their young core, and especially third-overall pick Drake Maye, it's a shift that can be worthwhile.
Patriots training camp will officially kick off on July 24th and will stretch for over two weeks until it concludes on August 13th with a joint scrimmage alongside the Philadelphia Eagles. New England will also play in two pre-season matchups during their camp against both the Eagles and Carolina Panthers.
Fans will get a chance to watch this new-look Patriots squad for the first time since mandatory minicamps once training camp begins later this month.
