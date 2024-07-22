Patriots Insider Reveals Update to Matthew Judon Contract Situation
While the New England Patriots have done a stellar job at retaining their foundational roster pieces over the course of this NFL offseason, one notable name is still left on an expiring deal ahead of next summer-- that being star edge rusher Matthew Judon.
Judon and New England have been stuck amid some consistent negotiations over the past couple of offseason months, with the hope that the 32-year-old can hammer out terms to a new deal to keep him in Foxboro for the foreseeable future. Yet, as Patriots training camp officially kicks off today, we have no contract in place past this year.
Discussions aren't completely dead in the water though. It seems the Patriots and their two-time Pro Bowler have stayed consistent in communication even through the early motions of pre-season.
When asking ESPN insider Mike Reiss on 985 The Sports Hub, he noted that both sides are "talking" and looking for an ample resolution to the situation:
"My understand is that the sides are talking. So, it's not like a situation where the team is saying, 'Nope, this is what is is, you either show up, or else.' I'm told they've discussed different scenarios as to how to resolve it. Obviously, they haven't resolved it yet. But, usually in my experience, when sides are talking... there's a better chance you can get a resolution."- Mike Reiss of ESPN
While we don't have any significant clarity Judon will get a long-term deal done with New England, it looks as if both parties are moving in the right direction. As of now, Judon is signed onto the final season of a four-year, $52 million contract that initially brought him into New England during the 2021 offseason.
After a couple of strong seasons in Foxboro (and one with some injury troubles) pay day is due his way, and it comes down to whatever the Patriots are willing to offer him next as he moves into the next part of his NFL career.
New England has ample cap room for an extension to be put in place, but as the Patriots continue into their rebuild with many other remaining holes to address on the roster, the question for the front office comes down to whether they want to dish out that cash to an older, yet effective pass rusher, who's also coming off of a season-ending bicep injury.
Time still remains for new terms to come to form, but the clock is ticking as training camp and pre-season start to get underway. Keep an eye on a big move to be in store with Judon in the coming weeks, whether it be a long-awaited pay raise, or even a blockbuster trade if negotiations go south.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!