Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Describes 'Good' Relationship With Drake Maye
There may be a highly-contested QB1 competition for the New England Patriots between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye currently underway, but make no mistake that there are still all good vibes in the building as we near decision-making time for this team's starting signal caller.
Across the past few weeks of training camp and preseason action, we've seen the discussion around the Patriots' starting quarterback begin to ramp up with eye-catching showings from New England's third-overall pick in Maye, while Brissett stands in line as the veteran in the room expected to earn the job-- though there's no guarantees.
Regardless, in the race to become the Patriots starting QB, it seems Brissett still has a rock-solid relationship with his rookie counterpart, which he dove into during his latest appearance on WEEI. Brissett calls his connection with Maye "not a final product," but they're still around one another all the time:
"I think it’s been good. I was with Sam [Howell], who is like his best friend, and they’re very similar guys. We’ve met before he was even on the team, so we’ve had a relationship. And, obviously, it’s not a final product. We’re still becoming closer and being around each other more and being able to talk… we’re around each other all the time… Obviously, in the building, and things like that. But, when we have downtime, we spend time together and things like that.”- Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye
While the stakes are high in the QB room, seeing the two have a cordial, and notably friendly relationship is a huge positive. A large component of bringing Brissett into the building this offseason was for the veteran signal-caller to be a mentor and teaching voice for their young rookie, and it looks as if New England is getting that-- and then some.
It also helps to have a mutual friend in the mix, as Brissett, like Maye, has spent some extensive time with Sam Howell, as he was teamed up with the former UNC QB during his last season with the Washington Commanders.
As for when we'll get an announcement on the Patriots' starting QB dilemma, it's hard to say. Head coach Jerod Mayo recently noted that the team would make their decision in the days following their preseason finale vs. Washington, yet we still haven't gotten word on their pending choice. Coach Mayo did dub Maye as the better-performing player during their small sample size, but the verdict remains up in the air for what's to come on this depth chart.
Expect an announcement to come from Mayo within the next week for what we can expect under center for Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.
