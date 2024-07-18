Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Among Most 'Under-the-Radar' QBs in 2024
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, most of the focus surrounding the New England Patriots' quarterback room has surrounded third-overall pick Drake Maye and what his future holds in the league-- and rightfully so. He's the future of the franchise and possesses all of the tools to become one of the best signal callers in the game.
However, one member of the quarterback room who has seemingly gotten pushed aside in the offseason chatter is free agency addition Jacoby Brissett. The former Patriot rejoins the team after spending six seasons with a combination of the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders, but now has an opportunity to make an impact back where it all started.
While all eyes are on Maye to show out in training camp or pre-season, there's a strong chance that Brissett will be the one to open the season as the Week One starter vs. the Philadelphia Eagles-- and could even hold down that job for a good chunk of the year with some solid performances.
CBS Sports has also taken note of Brissett and his potential impact in New England when laying out their 50 "under-the-radar" players for the 2024 NFL season. The Patriots quarterback was the first name mentioned at his position, largely due to his success as the Browns starter in 2022:
"Brissett was very effective as the Browns' starter in 2022 before Deshaun Watson returned and played well -- albeit in an tiny sample size -- last year with the Commanders. Over the past two seasons, Brissett has a higher expected points added per dropback than Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson."- Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports
2022 was a very strong campaign for Brissett. He started a total of 11 games, posting a final statline of 2,608 passing yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, and a 64.0% completion rate before Deshaun Watson was finally handed the keys.
If Brissett can replicate that production in New England, the Patriots' offense will see some vast improvements from what we saw last season. Combine his consistency with almost 50 starts in the NFL, he's a much more reliable option under center than what the Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe duo provided in 2023.
However, the starting job won't be handed to Brissett, as Maye will have ample room to out-shine him during the early motions of the pre-season. It's a quarterback battle project to be among one of the most interesting in the NFL as both sides have a compelling case to be the guy.
Fans will have their first look at Brissett and Maye as Patriots training camp kicks off in just under a week, officially beginning on July 24th.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!