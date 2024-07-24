Patriots' Jerod Mayo Breaks Silence on Two Pressing Contract Disputes
The New England Patriots have endured a couple of contract negotiations that have spanned into this year's edition of training camp-- involving both edge rusher Matthew Judon and DT Davon Godchaux.
After a collection of new extensions have been filed for the Patriots, Judon and Godchaux remain notable names on the roster who find themselves aspiring for new deals. Both are headed into a contract season for 2024, with the clock effectively ticking quickly before a decision needs to be made on their futures in Foxboro.
However, even amid the uncertainty, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo remains confident when discussing the future of both players.
During his first presser back at Patriots training camp, Mayo described his and the organization's relationship as "still good" between each of Judon and Godchaux, also expressing that everyone in the building would love to have them back on the squad for the coming season:
"Look, the relationship is still good, at least from my perspective. I know that their teammates definitely respect them. Those are valuable pieces of this organization and they've done a lot for us. Hopefully we can get something done and those guys are here. I want them here, Eliot [Wolf] wants them here, the team wants them here. There is a business aspect to everything though."- Jerod Mayo on Judon & Barmore
Both guys are immensely valuable pieces to New England's defensive success and set for another big role on that side of the ball this coming year for the Patriots, but the numbers for a long-term extension have yet to be there for either.
For Judon, he's a 32-year-old edge rusher coming off a season-ending bicep injury, which may add some hesitancy for New England to aspire to dishing big money his way for a multi-year deal. He's still a strong impact player when healthy, and one of the best producers on the defense entirely, but the Patriots seemingly still have some reservations.
Godchaux, on the other hand, turns 30 years old this season, and the Patriots already spent big money on another DT in Christian Barmore earlier this summer. Instead of feeding more money into this interior defense, New England could be better served to spend that on the offensive side of the football-- an area that could still benefit from some added investments.
Even with the added wrinkles in the process, it does seem that spirits are still high between the Patriots and both players to hammer out some form of agreement ahead of the coming season. The salary cap room in New England still looks wide open, allowing the freedom and feasibility for the front office to pay their talent what they deserve.
Keep an eye on both sides to see how the pre-season motions transpire, with the hope that New England can retain some of their top defensive pieces for the foreseeable future.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!