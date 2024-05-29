Jerod Mayo Commends Patriots' Standout Edge Rusher During OTAs
Expect to see some significant strides forward for a few New England Patriots on the defensive end next season.
With a young and now fully healthy unit to enter the coming year with, this group should have some considerable optimism as we draw closer to next season. They were a top-half-ranked defense in 2023 and still have room for growth moving forward-- especially when looking at year two DE Keion White.
After starting just four games across his rookie season, the second round pick will be in for an opportunity to take a big time jump in production and playing time during his year two in New England.
When talking to Jerod Mayo about what he's seen in the Georgia State product during this offseason, he had some rave reviews to dish out about his early performance. The Patriots head coach got asked about White's progression during Wednesday's media availability:
"Keion [White] is doing a good job for us, and I would say also that Keion's taken that step forward as far as being a leader. Not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading the groups and working well... He's always been a strong guy, but I would say he's even stronger now. He's doing a good job. He's here each and every day, and in the meeting rooms, he's actually talking and leading those conversations, which I think is important. And we always talk about that year two jump. That's the biggest jump you're going to have."
White is a physically-imposing edge rusher, standing 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, possessing elite potential to become a dominant force, solely based on his size and athleticism.
At 25 years old, he still has a ton of time to grow into a top pass rusher on this Patriots front seven. With top-end talent like Christian Barmore and Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to line up alongside, it opens the door for some massive production to come on White's end. So long as White can remain consistent, a massive sophomore season could be inbound.
Thanks to a seemingly strong OTA and some hard work over the offseason, White will have a good chance to make his mark on the depth chart early next season.
