Patriots Could Fall Into Trap Game With Jets

The New England Patriots are visiting the New York Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 17 inside MetLife Stadium.

While the Jets are one of the worst teams in the league with a 3-12 record, they are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to special teams, specifically on kick returns. The Jets rank No. 1 in the NFL in kickoff return yards and are one of three teams in the league with three return touchdowns on the season, with the other two being the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about how the Jets are dangerous in special teams and why New England needs to be vigilant in the third phase of the game.

"Great scheme, excellent players, very good returners. We'll have to cover with a purpose this week. Obviously, they have a running back that really runs through arm tackles, and has done a great job of doing that. [Adonai] Mitchell, obviously, is a great punt returner, but those skills have translated over to the kickoff return," Vrabel said.

"So, as much as they kick away from Kene [Nwangwu], now Mitchell's getting a lot of those, or [Isaiah] Williams is getting a lot of those. So, we'll have to make sure that we're good, that the space is limited, and again, one guy's probably not going to be able to do it and get him down. Special teams have been a very, very strong point for these guys."

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye with New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Patriots vs. Jets Could Come Down to Special Teams

While the Patriots are the playoff hopeful and the Jets are waiting for the season to end, there is perhaps no opponent more dangerous towards the end of the season than a team with very little to play for. The Jets are coming into the game trying to beat the Patriots just to stick it to their rival and prevent them from winning the division for just one more week.

This opens the door for a number of trick plays that can happen, especially on special teams.

"Faked a punt, the punt returns have been a weapon, 14-yard average, two touchdowns, one called back. So, these are making sure that we're matching everything that they do from a special teams standpoint. Critical phase," Vrabel said of the Jets' special teams plays earlier in the season.

Special teams can sometimes go unnoticed and thrown under the rug, but the Patriots are taking it just as seriously as offense or defense. That could be the difference between winning and losing the matchup.

